Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasha Alloys Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Fac Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 970.7 @ Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 160 @ Fac Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce LOC CRISIL A4+ 960 Assigned (P) Ltd Excel Cotspin (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3.7 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 800 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Kanunga Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Khandesh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 1700 Assigned *Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.300.0 Million L N Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned L N Metallics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Musaddilals Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Nash Products LOC# CRISIL A2+ 2 Assigned # Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Nash Products BG $ CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Assigned $ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1250 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Fac Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Presidency Exports & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Presidency Exports & Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Negotiation Presidency Exports & Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Presidency Exports & Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed R. K. Patel Food Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 92 Reaffirmed Standard Surfactants Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Standard Surfactants Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 ** Has Export Packing Credit sub-limit of Rs.5.0 Million. The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 45500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd. Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 7262.2 Reaffirmed Fac# #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 20237.8 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 225 Reaffirmed A.P.Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 67.3 Reaffirmed A.S. Jute Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Assigned A.S. Jute Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Adi Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 23.5 Assigned Adi Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.8 Assigned Agrasha Alloys Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Fac Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.1 Reaffirmed Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 6.9 Reaffirmed Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 4496.7 @ Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 @ Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 872.6 @ Capital Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned (P) Ltd Excel Cotspin (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Fac Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 53 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 800 Assigned Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 154 Reaffirmed Kanunga Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Khandesh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BB 6.5 Reaffirmed Fac Khandesh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 71 Reaffirmed Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned L N Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 76.4 Assigned L N Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.4 Assigned Musaddilals Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Nash Products Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL A- 4 Assigned Fac Nash Products LT Loan CRISIL A- 56 Assigned Nash Products CC* CRISIL A- 12.5 Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.7.50 Million for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Bill Discounting Numaligarh Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Assigned Prisha Foods and Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Prisha Foods and Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed R. K. Patel Food Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Fac R. K. Patel Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.3 Assigned Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 84.7 Assigned Fac Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Rajani Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Rajani Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Fac Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Resinova Chemie Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Fac Samrakshana Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 102.5 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 16.2 Reaffirmed Fac Standard Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Standard Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Has Export Packing Credit sub-limit of Rs.20.0 Million. Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 138.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11.9 Reaffirmed Vizag Company's Steel LT Rating CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 63500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 56500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 23.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)