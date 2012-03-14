Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. ST NCD CARE A1 - Withdrawn Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 144.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.11.75 crore Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 450 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.35.00 crore Bijnor Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ethl Communications Holdings Ltd ST NCD CARE A1+ (SO) 56000 Withdrawn First Leasing Company Of India Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned First Leasing Company Of India Ltd ST NCD CARE A1+ - Withdrawn Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33.3 Reaffirmed Mmtc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 106480 Reaffirmed Mmtc Ltd CP* PR1+ - Withdrawn *within working capital Mmtc Ltd CP** PR1+ - Withdrawn **outside working capital Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Raymond Zambaiti Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed Sabari Alloys & Metals India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Ltd. Sks Ispat And Power Ltd CP issue CARE A1 500 Withdrawn Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Treasure World Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Withdrawn Treasure World Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Suspended Yuken India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indo Pacific Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB% 10 Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 100* Reaffirmed *includes Non-fund based sub limit of Rs.90.40 crore Abg Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Abg-Lda Bulk Handling Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 534.5 Reaffirmed Abg-Lda Bulk Handling Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.7.00 crore Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 747.8 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.51.69 crore Bholaram Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 183.8 Revised from CARE B+ Bijnor Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 118.9 Reaffirmed Brindavan Hydropower Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB-(SO) 810 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Btm Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 236 Assigned Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.1 Reaffirmed Frontier Lifeline Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 900 Reaffirmed Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 67.8 Reaffirmed Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 61.9 Reaffirmed Mmtc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 8550 Reaffirmed Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.8 Reaffirmed Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 263.1 Reaffirmed Raymond Zambaiti Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1181.1 Reaffirmed Sabari Alloys & Metals India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd. Sharda Construction & Corporation LT Bk Fac (fundbased CARE BBB% 220 Pvt Ltd Sharda Construction & Corporation LT Bk Fac (non-fund CARE BBB% 350 Pvt Ltd based) Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 177.6 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Tikaula Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 770.6 Reaffirmed Treasure World Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Withdrawn Treasure World Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 468 Suspended Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 2810 Reaffirmed Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 470 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 125 Reaffirmed A4+ West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1165 Reaffirmed West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Yuken India Ltd LT Bk Fac/TL CARE BBB+ 96.8 Reaffirmed reduced from 12.00 Yuken India Ltd LT Bk Fac/CC CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 