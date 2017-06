Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ames Impex Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 201 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 33.5 Reaffirmed Kataria Motors Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kwality Tubes & Capillaries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed M/S India Nets ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 51 Reaffirmed M/S. Aep Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed M/S. K. Sevantilal And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 101 Reaffirmed M/S. Kathiawar Steels LT Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed M/S. Sevantilal And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 360 Reaffirmed Maxmech Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Nirlep Appliances Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 540 Reaffirmed Shiv Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 330 Reaffirmed Shubh Laxmi Casting Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A1 55 Reaffirmed Based) Tufropes Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Forward CARE A1 550 Reaffirmed contract limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 371 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (India) Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 420 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ / A4+ Alembic Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 Suspended Ames Impex Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Anjani Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.8 Reaffirmed Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 472.5 Reaffirmed Banwari Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 137 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4 110 Reaffirmed Honey Taste Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 Assigned Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 48.6 Reaffirmed Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Jivandhara Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.1 Reaffirmed Kailas Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.3 Reaffirmed Kataria Motors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kwality Tubes & Capillaries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Laxmiraj Distributors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 120 Reaffirmed Lucky Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 178.4 Reaffirmed M/S India Nets LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+(SO) 109.5 Reaffirmed M/S India Nets LT/ST Facility CARE A+(SO) 80 Reaffirmed M/S. Aep Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61 Reaffirmed M/S. K. Sevantilal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed M/S. Kathiawar Steels LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Sevantilal And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Magictime Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.8 Assigned Mahadev Ginning And Pressing Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Malguru Industries Bk Fac -- Suspended Maxmech Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45.3 Reaffirmed Maxmech Equipments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130.6 Reaffirmed Nalini Jewellers Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 205 Reaffirmed Nirlep Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 412.7 Reaffirmed Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Rajasthan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.8 Reaffirmed Rathna Packaging India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 44.3 Assigned Rathna Packaging India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Reliance Ports & Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AAA 22025.8 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports & Terminals Ltd NCD CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Ritu Shipping Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 150 Reaffirmed Ruchi Worldwide Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 12000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1000.00 crore Shiv Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shiv Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shree Laxmi Ship Breakers Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 150 Reaffirmed Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Bk Fac CARE B-/A4 300 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Shubh Laxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 141.3 Reaffirmed Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3866.8 Reaffirmed Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 175 Reaffirmed Tirupur Thirukkumaran Textiles Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 252 Reaffirmed Ltd. Tirupur Thirukkumaran Textiles Pvt Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Tufropes Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 300 Assigned Tufropes Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+/A1 100 Reaffirmed Vil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250 Assigned Vil Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2+ 3250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 