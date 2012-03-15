Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed B.K. Construction BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 4830 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6400 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2000 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 400 Assigned Geeta IspaT LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 34500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 65500 Reaffirmed Fac Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 425 Assigned Metal Forms Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 800 Assigned Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22 Reaffirmed Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Fac Oilgear Towler Polyhydron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30.5 Suspended P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1350 Assigned P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 suspended Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 suspended Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1600 Assigned Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 1900 Assigned SRS Real Estate Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 202.1 Reaffirmed SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 suspended Vineet Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amirtham Textile Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Amirtham Textile Mills CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Amirtham Textile Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB 3150 Assigned (SO) Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed B.K. Construction CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Balkrishna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 70 Reaffirmed Birla Institute of Technology and TL CRISIL AA+ 1150 Reaffirmed Science CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 12841 Assigned CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 5159 Assigned Fac CLP Wind Farms (Theni- Project II) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 2000 Assigned Ltd Fac Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 135 Reaffirmed Fac BBB+(SO) Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd TL CRISIL 235 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Epitome Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 680 Assigned Epitome Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 225.1 Assigned Epitome Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.7 Assigned Fac Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 480 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 192.7 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Geeta IspaT CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 980 Reaffirmed Hariom Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 suspended Hariom Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd LongTL CRISIL B- 1.5 suspended Hariom Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 58.5 suspended Fac Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.8 Assigned Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.7 Assigned Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 44710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 21420 Reaffirmed Fac Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.0 Million for Bank Guarantee Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Fac Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Fac Lift Controls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Mantena Infra CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Mantena Infra Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Fac Metal Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3455 Assigned Metal Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Assigned New City Wines CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA 110 Reaffirmed Oilgear Towler Polyhydron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 13.5 Suspended P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1300 Assigned Phorum Jewels Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned * interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.5 Million Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 84 Reaffirmed Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Royal Oceans TL CRISIL D 19.1 Assigned Royal Oceans Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Assigned Royal Oceans Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50 Assigned Discounting Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd CC CRISIL C 140 suspended Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 30 suspended Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Shree Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products CC CRISIL D 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2750 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Shree Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Rupee TL CRISIL D 8146 Reaffirmed Ltd Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1500 Assigned Fac SRS Real Estate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2238.1 Reaffirmed SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB 662.2 Reaffirmed Swift Freight (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Swift Freight (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1100 suspended Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LongTL CRISIL BB 100 suspended Vineet Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)