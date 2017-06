Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amoli Organics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Aspee Springs Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.0.70 Cr Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Gagan Ferrotech Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned Gem Electro-Mechanicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50.5 Reaffirmed HCC ST Fac CARE A4% 8750 Revised from CARE A1 HCC CP/STD CARE A4% 1000 Revised from CARE A1 HCC CP/STD* CARE A4% 5000 Revised from CARE A1+ *carved out of sanctioned working-capital limits Icon Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1332 Assigned Kovai Medical Center Research And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Kunstocom (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE D 145 Revised from Based) CARE A4 Mask Polymers Insulators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Newage Fire Protection Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Ongc Tripura Power Co Ltd ST Debt/CP/NCD issue-- 5000 Withdrawn Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Plaza Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Raj West Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.380 Cr Sabarkantha District Co-Operative ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2206 Reaffirmed Milk Producers Union Ltd Sai Leela Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.1 Reaffirmed Saibaba Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Sindia Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 560 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 52.24 Cr Swagat Synthetic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Transformers & Rectifiers (India) STD/CP* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Enhanced from Rs.20 crore;*Carved out of working capital limits Transformers & Rectifiers (India) STD/CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ Withdrawn Ltd. Umedica Laboratories ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 147.3 Assigned Amoli Organics Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 280 Reaffirmed Arya Steels Rolling (India) Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Aspee Springs Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 115.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.9.58 Cr Bagaria Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 252.1 Reaffirmed Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 121.5 Assigned Cliantha Research Ltd Bk Fac (Non fund CARE A+/A1+ 40 Reaffirmed based ) Damodar Valley Corporation LT bond programme -- 10000 Withdrawn Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT bond CARE AAA(SO)* 44000 Assigned programme * Based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India. Final rating shall be assigned on execution of guarantee documents G. D. Overseas Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 180 Reaffirmed Gagan Ferrotech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1552.6 Assigned Gem Electro-Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed General Optics (Asia) Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE - Withdrawn General Optics (Asia) Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Gold Star Jewellers Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 225 Reaffirmed Gujarat Opthalmics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.6 Assigned HCC LT Fac (TL) CARE BB% 20842.8 Revised from CARE A HCC LT Fac (FBL) CARE BB% 10000 Revised from CARE A HCC NCD CARE BB% 1000 Revised from CARE A HCC NCD (proposed) CARE BB% 2000 Revised from CARE A HCC Fac (Fund CARE BB/A4% 44900 Revised from based/Non-FBL) CARE A/A1 Icon Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.6 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 863.7 Assigned Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 350 Assigned Knowledge Vistas Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB-% 370 Revised from CARE BB Kovai Medical Center Research And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 109 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Kunstocom (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 202.4 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (B)* CARE B (SO)% 500 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD II* CARE B (SO)% 1050 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (A)* CARE B+ (SO)% 1100 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD III (B)* CARE BB- (SO)% 500 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD I * CARE BB- (SO)% 1000 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD III* In-principle 2250 Revised from $CARE B+(SO)% Inprinciple $ CARE BBB- (SO) $ - The rating is in-principle as the company has yet to fulfil all the terms and conditions agreed to. Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD - IV* In-principle 2500 Revised from $CARE BB-(SO)% Inprinciple$ CARE A- (SO) $ - The rating is in-principle as the company has yet to fulfil all the terms and conditions agreed to. Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* CARE D 144.6 Revised from CARE C * Outstanding as on October 5, 2011 Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund Based) CARE D 260 Revised from CARE C Mask Polymers Insulators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.4 Reaffirmed Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2088.6 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd Enhanced from Rs.69.56 Cr Mehsana District Cooperative Milk Bk Fac CARE AA+/A1+ 2035 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd Enhanced from Rs.153.50 Cr Mission Vivacare Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Nava Karnataka Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Newage Fire Protection Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Nsl Renewable Power P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3865.9 Reaffirmed Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Paras Frozen (India) Foods Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Plaza Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended R. P. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57 Reaffirmed Raheja Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3331.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs.170.50 cr Raj West Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 56100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4039.70 Cr Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 37315.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2,316.56 Cr Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/A1 52600 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3,680.00 Cr Sabarkantha District Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 300 Reaffirmed Milk Producers Union Ltd Sai Leela Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 223.4 Reaffirmed Saibaba Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 35.2 Assigned Sindia Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 417.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 46.45 Cr Suyojit Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)* 283 Reaffirmed *under future toll receivables discounting programme. Swagat Synthetic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 211.1 Reaffirmed The Clearing Corporation Of India Non Convertible CARE AAA 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Redeemable Cumulative PS Umedica Laboratories LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Umedica Laboratories Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 10 Reaffirmed Vishrut Housing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk facility CARE BB- 167.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)