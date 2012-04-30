Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Barmer Lignite Mining Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1600 Assigned Clarion Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A4 (SO) 7.6 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee of Agrigold Projects Ltd. (rated CARE BB-/CARE A4) Dhfl Holdings Pvt. Ltd ST NCD In- 3350 Reaffirmed Principle CARE A1+ (SO) # The rating factors in the credit enhancement for servicing the proposed NCD issue, in the form of compulsorily exercisable put option on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL). Hanuman Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned P. P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Co. Pvt. Ltd Pennar Engineered Building Systems ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1 (SO) 655.2 Reaffirmed Ltd @ backed by corporate guarantee of Pennar Industries Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Plastene Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 697.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 46.72 Cr South West Mining Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2525 Reaffirmed Sujana Metal Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3342.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 316.02 Cr United Phosphorus Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed United Phosphorus Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed * The aggregate of CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned working capital limits Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. FD CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Value Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- 700 Withdrawn Anand Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Barmer Lignite Mining Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 14800 Assigned Bengal D.C. Paul Housing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Clarion Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB- (SO) 105 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee of Agrigold Projects Ltd. (rated CARE BB-/CARE A4) Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 158140.4 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 26050 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 9800 Reaffirmed Emami Frank Ross Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB 102.5 Assigned Emami Frank Ross Ltd LT Bk Fac -CC CARE BBB 300 Assigned First Blue Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed First Blue Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 28850 Reaffirmed First Blue Home Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 12000 Reaffirmed Hanuman Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AAA 6000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs 400 Cr Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 1000 Withdrawn P. P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing LT Bk Fac CARE BB 156.5 Assigned Co. Pvt. Ltd P. P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 200 Assigned Co. Pvt. Ltd Pennar Engineered Building Systems LT Bk Fac@ CARE A (SO) 646.1 Reaffirmed Ltd @ backed by corporate guarantee of Pennar Industries Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80.6 Assigned Plastene Polyfilms Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 100 Assigned Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 444.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 40.11 Cr Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ A3 460 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 26.78 Cr Sai Renewable Power P. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB- (SO) 96.4 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee of Agrigold Projects Ltd. (rated CARE BB-/CARE A4) Serman (India) Roadmakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 35 Assigned Serman (India) Roadmakers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B- /A4 100 Assigned Shree Dalia Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Singraya Hills Green Power Genco P. LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB- (SO) 300.2 Assigned Ltd. @ backed by corporate guarantee of Agrigold Projects Ltd. (rated CARE BB-/CARE A4) South West Mining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2720 Reaffirmed Sujana Metal Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8673 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 875.43 Cr United Phosphorus Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 15122.3 Reaffirmed United Phosphorus Ltd LT Fac CARE AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed United Phosphorus Ltd NCD I CARE AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 600 Cr United Phosphorus Ltd NCD II CARE AA+ 6850 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 855 Cr United Phosphorus Ltd NCD III CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 238.7 Assigned Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.