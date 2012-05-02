May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 510 Cr Blue Star Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Core Education & Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 650 Reaffirmed Core Education & Technologies Ltd CP CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Assigned Gati Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Placed on Credit watch IL&FS Engineering And Construction ST Non-Fund Based CARE A3 13600 Assigned Co Ltd Bk Fac - BG Jmw India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5750 Revised from CARE A1+ Saba Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 118.1 Assigned Shakun Motors Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 577.5 Assigned Synergene Active Ingredients P Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Reaffirmed Terna Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned The Indian Hotels Co Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 48.7 Assigned B.M. Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 199.8 Assigned Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5636.2 Revised from CARE A+ Core Education & Technologies Ltd NCD CARE A 1500 Revised from CARE A+ Core Education & Technologies Ltd Non-FB Fac CARE A /A1 1280 Revised from CARE A+ /A1 Core Education & Technologies Ltd SBLC CARE A /A1 1342.5 Revised from CARE A+ /A1 Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB+ 2000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs 100 Cr Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 261.6 Assigned Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 50 Assigned Gati Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 2039.2 Reaffirmed Placed on Credit watch Gati Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed based) Placed on Credit watch Gati Ltd Term Bk Fac (Non CARE A/ A2+ 394.3 Reaffirmed Fund based) Placed on Credit watch Il&Fs Engineering And Construction LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 6280 Assigned Co Ltd Il&Fs Engineering And Construction LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB- 4000 Assigned Co Ltd Fac - CC J.J. Sea Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Jindal Itf Ltd NCD* CARE AA (SO) 1100 Assigned *backed by Put Right from Jindal Saw Ltd for timely repayment of principle, redemption premium and interest obligations Jmw India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 18241.2 Revised from CARE A+ Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A /A1 27860 Revised from CARE A+ /A1+ Parvati Agro Plast LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180.1 Assigned Rane (Madras) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 300 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 590 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Borrowing CARE AAA /A1+ 300000* Assigned Ltd. programme for FY'13 *includes short term borrowing programme of Rs.2,500 crore Saba Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 14.5 Assigned Shakun Motors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Spanco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4850 Revised from CARE D Spanco Ltd NCD CARE C 920 Revised from CARE D Spanco Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /A4 5885 Revised from CARE D Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 74819.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 7203.25 Cr Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 37 Assigned Synergene Active Ingredients P Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 177 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 12.09 Cr Terna Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 156 Assigned The Indian Hotels Co Ltd. LT NCD CARE AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1450 Cr The Indian Hotels Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 