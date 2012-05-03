May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Motor Agencies Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Ankur Urza Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Assigned Chemithon Engineers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned DHFL Holdings Pvt. Ltd ST NCD -- 5250 Withdrawn Kadevi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1089 Revised from CARE A3 Enhanced from Rs 50 Cr Phoenix IT Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Prime Shoes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned Tara Health Foods Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2800 Reaffirmed Ltd (Non-fund Based) Enhanced from Rs 165 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Motor Agencies Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.1 Assigned Ankur Urza Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 481.4 Assigned Bvg India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 7750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.479.20 crore Chemithon Engineers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 69.5 Assigned Concrete Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99 Reaffirmed First Leasing Company Of India Ltd. LT NCD CARE AA 2550 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 279 crore Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Joy Hotel & Resorts Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 650 Assigned Kadevi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1187.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs 97.86 Cr Kaveri Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned MBL Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1565.6 Reaffirmed MBL Infrastructures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2+ 3200 Reaffirmed Muthoottu Mini Financers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Assigned Nisan Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 201.2 Assigned Phoenix IT Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.2 Assigned Prime Shoes LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 250 Reaffirmed Shanmuga Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.8 Assigned Tara Health Foods Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2909.3 Assigned Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 1200 Reaffirmed Ltd Based) Enhanced from Rs 79 Cr Uni-Design Jewellery India Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 60 Assigned Uni-Design Jewellery India Pvt. Ltd.Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 550 Assigned /A2 (SO) Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd. Enhanced from Rs.40 crore Vishwaroop Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3976.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)