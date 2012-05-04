May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A2 (SO) 150 Credit Watch #backed by post dated cheque from PRIL Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1370 Assigned Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 30000 Assigned *Facility is extended to 31 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Credit Watch Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 900 Credit Watch *carved out of working capital limits Seabase Impex Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ (SO) 500 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) @ backed by Letter of Comfort (LOC) of Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Shah Time And Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 450 Assigned Sujali Tea & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dosa Sava Gadhavi LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.3 Assigned Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 350 Credit Watch *backed by irrevocable corporate guarantee from PRIL Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 220 Credit Watch ^backed by Letter of Comfort from PRIL Future Agrovet Ltd Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ 20 Credit Watch (SO) /A2 ^backed by Letter of Comfort from PRIL Future Value Retail Ltd Compulsorily CARE A (SO) 2500 Credit Watch Convertible Debentures* *Investor has put option on Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 130 Assigned Golden Sheet Glass (India) Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 337.6 Assigned (Proposed) IGE (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE D 550.6 Revised from CARE BB *Lease Rentals Discounting Loan Navayuga Infotech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 850 Revised from CARE A (SO) @ backed by Letter of Comfort (LOC) of Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Navayuga Infotech Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO)/ 1070 Revised from A2+(SO) CARE A (SO) /A1(SO) @ backed by Letter of Comfort (LOC) of Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 23694.8 Credit Watch Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT NCD CARE A 2500 Credit Watch Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT NCD CARE A 2000 Credit Watch Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT NCD CARE A 2250 Credit Watch Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE A 2750 Credit Watch Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 241.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 22.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Seabase Impex Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 900 Revised from CARE A (SO) @ backed by Letter of Comfort (LOC) of Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Sigma Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sujali Tea & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.8 Assigned Trishul Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned 