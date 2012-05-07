May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 480 Assigned Avon Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed G.K.Arpl Ventures G.K's Hyderabad Assigned Pride-Phase(I) 5-Star Iscon Surgicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Jai Aravali Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned K K Kadri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1800 Reaffirmed SKS Microfinance Ltd. ST debt -- Suspended Viom Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 12200 Revised from CARE A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 357.3 Assigned Avon Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225 Revised from CARE BBB+ Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 10716.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.445.34 Cr Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A /A1 6200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.386.00 Cr Emsons Organics Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Iscon Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.3 Assigned Iscon Surgicals Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 100 Assigned Jagson Airlines Ltd Non-fund based Bk -- Withdrawn Fac Notice for withdrawal Jai Aravali Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned K K Kadri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 118 Assigned Reliance Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.7 Assigned Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 255.4 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 19887.2 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Industries Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 50 Assigned Viom Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 72800 Revised from CARE A Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Assigned Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)