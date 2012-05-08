May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chandraudai Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned
HCC. ST Fac CARE A4 8750 Assigned
HCC. CP/STD CARE A4 750 Assigned
(reduced from Rs. 100 crore)
HCC. CP/STD (carved out CARE A4 5000 Assigned
of sanctioned
working-capital limits)
P. Kishanchand Textiles Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Assigned
Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed
Usher Eco Power Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO 2 850 Assigned
Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
HCC. LT Fac (TL) CARE B 20842.8 Revised from
CARE BB
HCC. LT Fac (FBL) CARE B 10000 Revised from
CARE BB
HCC. NCD I CARE B 1000 Revised from
CARE BB
HCC. NCD II CARE B 1200 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from Rs. 200 crore)
HCC. Long/ST Fac CARE B /CARE 44900 Revised from
(FB/Non-FBL) A4 CARE BB /
CARE A4
Ocean Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.4 Assigned
P. Kishanchand Textiles Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81 Assigned
Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 985 Assigned
Shivam Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned
Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE B 105 Assigned
Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175 Assigned
Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Assigned
A4
Shri Sudershan Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 970 Assigned
Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 470.9 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 51.4 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
