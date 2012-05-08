May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandraudai Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned HCC. ST Fac CARE A4 8750 Assigned HCC. CP/STD CARE A4 750 Assigned (reduced from Rs. 100 crore) HCC. CP/STD (carved out CARE A4 5000 Assigned of sanctioned working-capital limits) P. Kishanchand Textiles Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Assigned Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Usher Eco Power Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO 2 850 Assigned Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HCC. LT Fac (TL) CARE B 20842.8 Revised from CARE BB HCC. LT Fac (FBL) CARE B 10000 Revised from CARE BB HCC. NCD I CARE B 1000 Revised from CARE BB HCC. NCD II CARE B 1200 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs. 200 crore) HCC. Long/ST Fac CARE B /CARE 44900 Revised from (FB/Non-FBL) A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Ocean Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.4 Assigned P. Kishanchand Textiles Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81 Assigned Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 985 Assigned Shivam Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE B 105 Assigned Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175 Assigned Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Shri Sudershan Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 970 Assigned Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 470.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 51.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)