May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned Ken Agritech Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 119.3 Reaffirmed Mangalam Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Non-fund Based Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 66 Assigned RVR Marine Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 770 Assigned Varun Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 7000 Revised from CARE A4+ Welspun Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 8.9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astha Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 158.9 Assigned Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 123.1 Assigned Hardayal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 738.8 Assigned Ifci Ltd NCD CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk CARE A- (SO) 670 Assigned Fac* /A1 (SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Opelina Finance & Investment Limited Ken Agritech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 2.6 Cr Ken Agritech Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 20 Reaffirmed Mangalam Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BB+ 95.5 Assigned Omkar Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90.8 Assigned Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105 Assigned Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Assigned RVR Marine Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Shiv Milk Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170.3 Assigned Shri Sudershan Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97 Assigned Varun Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 514.2 Revised from CARE BB+ Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)# 23.1 Reaffirmed #Backed by first charge on escrow of revenue receipt of Jalandhar Bus Terminal (JBT) Build Operate Transfer (BOT) project Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)$ 241.5 Reaffirmed $ Backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipt of Raisen-Rahatghar (R-R) BOT project Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)@ 223.2 Reaffirmed @ Backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipt of Hosangabad-Harda-Khandwa (H-H-K) BOT project Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)^ 35.8 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by first charge on escrow of revenue receipt of Ludhiana Bus Terminal (LBT) BOT project Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1016.5 Reaffirmed Welspun Projects Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 1950 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)