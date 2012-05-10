May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Centrumdirect Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Assigned Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 270 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 18 Cr GDR Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Assigned IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr Modern Insulators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 22 Cr Shrenuj & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2350 Revised from CARE A2 The Ruby Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Assigned Centrumdirect Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 660 Assigned Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 327.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 19.36 Cr GDR Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Kiara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 140^ /A3(SO) Revised from CARE A-(SO) / A2 (SO); ^ Shrenuj & Company Limited has jointly and severally given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for bank fac Lovely Estates LT Bk Fac CARE B 125.7 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Redeemable Bonds (Series XII) Modern Insulators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 39 Cr Patel Bridge Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1400 Assigned Satadal Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.6 Assigned Shrenuj & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7675.4 Revised from CARE A- Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Ultra ST CARE AAA mfs On Notice of Fund Withdrawal The Ruby Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6603.3 Assigned Vardhman Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)