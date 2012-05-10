May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned
Centrumdirect Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Assigned
Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 270 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 18 Cr
GDR Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Assigned
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr
Modern Insulators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 22 Cr
Shrenuj & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2350 Revised from
CARE A2
The Ruby Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Assigned
Centrumdirect Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 660 Assigned
Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 327.6 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 19.36 Cr
GDR Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned
Kiara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 140^
/A3(SO)
Revised from CARE A-(SO) / A2 (SO); ^ Shrenuj & Company Limited has jointly and severally given
unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for bank fac
Lovely Estates LT Bk Fac CARE B 125.7 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned
Redeemable Bonds
(Series XII)
Modern Insulators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 440 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 39 Cr
Patel Bridge Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1400 Assigned
Satadal Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.6 Assigned
Shrenuj & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7675.4 Revised from
CARE A-
Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Ultra ST CARE AAA mfs On Notice of
Fund Withdrawal
The Ruby Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6603.3 Assigned
Vardhman Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
