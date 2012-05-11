May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bagpoly International Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Assigned
King Fish Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned
Prem Textiles (International) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 159 Reaffirmed
Ambience Developers And LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 12800 Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Ambience Developers And LT Non-fund Based CARE BB 87.1 Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac
Annai Vailankanni Educational & LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 138.4 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Bagpoly International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 136.2 Assigned
King Fish Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.6 Assigned
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 48.7 Assigned
Prem Textiles (International) Pvt Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 110 Assigned
Ltd
Ratna Surimi LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.2 Assigned
Ratna Surimi Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 10 Assigned
Shrijee Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned
Tower Vision (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14432 Revised from
CARE BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
