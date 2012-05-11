May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagpoly International Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Assigned King Fish Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Naturagreen Food Products Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned Prem Textiles (International) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarsain Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 159 Reaffirmed Ambience Developers And LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 12800 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Ambience Developers And LT Non-fund Based CARE BB 87.1 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Annai Vailankanni Educational & LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 138.4 Assigned Charitable Trust Bagpoly International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 136.2 Assigned King Fish Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.6 Assigned Naturagreen Food Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 48.7 Assigned Prem Textiles (International) Pvt Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 110 Assigned Ltd Ratna Surimi LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.2 Assigned Ratna Surimi Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 10 Assigned Shrijee Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Tower Vision (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14432 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)