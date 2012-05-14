May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.M. Gupta Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A4 83.5 Assigned J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 329 Revised from CARE A3 Mohan Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 298.2 Assigned Varahi Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Assigned Grade 3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armaan Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Arya Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 410 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 37.5 Cr Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. LT debt CARE AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1155 Revised from CARE BBB L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 74966 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhancement from Rs. 7,093.75 crore Mohan Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 3147.8 Assigned Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6600 Placed on Ltd credit watch Oss Air Management Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB (SO) 133.9 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from JV Gokal & Co. Pvt. Ltd (JVGCPL) Oss Air Management Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac* CARE BB (SO) 0.5 Revised from /A4 (SO) CARE BBB (SO)/ A3 (SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from JV Gokal & Co. Pvt. Ltd (JVGCPL) Purulia Metal Casting Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 217.4 Assigned Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 328.8 Assigned Senthur Textiles Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.1 Assigned Vatika Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 3533.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 300 Cr Vatika Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)