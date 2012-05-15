May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.7 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4 (SO) 680 Revised from Bk Fac - LOC / BG CARE A3 (SO) Indo Count Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1930.4 Revised from CARE A4 Medisol Lifescience Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 88 Assigned Based) Ainaj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Reaffirmed Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB (SO) 350 Revised from Fac - CC CARE BBB (SO) Gopinath Educational & Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE C 60.9 Assigned Society Harsh Commodities Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 62.5 Assigned Indo Count Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2051.6 Revised from CARE C Indo Count Industries Ltd NCD CARE D 271.2 Revised from CARE C Land Mark Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Medisol Lifescience Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 86.4 Assigned MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn 40948 MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Withdrawn 40948 Facility MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn Sep 09 I MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Withdrawn Sep 09 I Facility MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn Sep 09 II MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Withdrawn Sep 09 II Facility Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 178.4 Assigned Pandit Automotive Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1395.2 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Rainbow Developers LT Bk Fac --- Withdrawn Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)