US STOCKS-'Trump trade' comeback not enough to boost Wall Street
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.7 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4 (SO) 680 Revised from Bk Fac - LOC / BG CARE A3 (SO) Indo Count Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1930.4 Revised from CARE A4 Medisol Lifescience Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 88 Assigned Based) Ainaj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Reaffirmed Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB (SO) 350 Revised from Fac - CC CARE BBB (SO) Gopinath Educational & Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE C 60.9 Assigned Society Harsh Commodities Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 62.5 Assigned Indo Count Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2051.6 Revised from CARE C Indo Count Industries Ltd NCD CARE D 271.2 Revised from CARE C Land Mark Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Medisol Lifescience Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 86.4 Assigned MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn 40948 MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Withdrawn 40948 Facility MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn Sep 09 I MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Withdrawn Sep 09 I Facility MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn Sep 09 II MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables - Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Withdrawn Sep 09 II Facility Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 178.4 Assigned Pandit Automotive Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1395.2 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Rainbow Developers LT Bk Fac --- Withdrawn Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)