May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST debt (incl. CP)* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *By earmarking fund based working capital limit; Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST debt (incl. CP)# CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed #The Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) should be carved out of the tied-up working capital facility of the company or aggregate of Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital limits. Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 197.5 Reaffirmed Parikh Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 57.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac -TL* CARE BBB 21375 Assigned * includes sub-limit of term-loan (Non fund based facility of Rs. 1,689.95 crore) Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 501.3 Reaffirmed Nupower Renewables Ltd Bk Fac --- 1185 Withdrawn Nupower Renewables Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB 7315 Assigned based) Paradise Infra-Con Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 193.5 Assigned Parikh Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 373.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)