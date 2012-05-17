May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 21St Century Ferro & Alloys Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Ltd. Ginger Enterprises Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Kanak Polyfab India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.9 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 21St Century Ferro & Alloys Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Ltd. Accord Communication Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 376.1 Assigned Accord Communication Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned /CARE A4+ Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2333.2 Revised from CARE BBB Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 120 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/ A3 Ginger Enterprises Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. NCD CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Kanak Polyfab India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 153.5 Assigned Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (A)% CARE C (SO) 1100 Revised from CARE B+ (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (B)% CARE C (SO) 500 Revised from CARE B (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD III (B)% CARE C (SO) 500 Revised from CARE BB- (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD II% CARE C (SO) 1050 Revised from CARE B (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD - IV% CARE C (SO) 2500 Revised from Inprinciple$ CARE BB-(SO) $ - The rating is in-principle as the company has yet to fulfil all the terms and conditions agreed to. Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD I CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE BB- (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD - III CARE D 2250 Revised from Inprinciple$ CARE B+(SO) $ - The rating is in-principle as the company has yet to fulfil all the terms and conditions agreed to. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)