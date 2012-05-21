US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- K.C.Fixtures ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Parekh Aluminex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1880 Revised from CARE A1 under credit watch Parekh Aluminex Ltd STD/CP/NCD CARE A2+ 400 Revised from (standalone) CARE A1 under credit watch Veer Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrapali Biotech India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.2 Assigned Future Capital Holdings Ltd. NCD CARE AA- 10500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.600 cr K.C.Fixtures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Parekh Aluminex Ltd LT NCD CARE A- 1250 Revised from CARE A+ under credit watch Parekh Aluminex Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 3320 Revised from CARE A+/ A1 under credit watch Reliance Capital Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1000 cr Veer Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories