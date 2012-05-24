May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Kagaj Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Revised from CARE A4 Essar Projects (India) Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A2+ 625* Assigned *Short-term Bill Discounting facility Longrange Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 950 Assigned Ravi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Shan Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Kagaj Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 164 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 12.40 Cr Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230.2 Revised from CARE BB+ Enhanced from Rs 8.99 Cr Gopal Iron & Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.5 Assigned (Gujarat) Ltd Gopal Iron & Steel Company Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 180 Assigned (Gujarat) Ltd Longrange Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned New India Infra Buildtech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Assigned New India Infra Buildtech Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 132 Assigned Ravi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41.6 Assigned Shan Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 573.6 Assigned Shivpuri Water Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 202.7 Assigned Ltd ^ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Doshion Private Limited (DPL) Shri Guru Gorakh Nath Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Shri Guru Gorakh Nath Rice Mill Bk Fac CARE B/ A4 225 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)