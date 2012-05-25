May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agc Networks Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned (Standalone) Asr Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Assigned Asr Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Bagherwal Electrodes Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Engineers Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Loop Mobile (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1000 Revised from CARE A3 M/S. A.K. Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed United Electricals And Transformers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Asr Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Asr Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Bagherwal Electrodes Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 46.1 Assigned Engineers Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26 Assigned Engineers Enterprise Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 52.5 Assigned Loop Mobile (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5282 Revised from CARE BBB- M/S. A.K. Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Samrudhi Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 681.3 Assigned The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 1700 Cr United Electricals And Transformers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Wizcraft International LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 24.9 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd. CARE BBB- Wizcraft International Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 300 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd. CARE BBB- /A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)