May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2080.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 77.10cr) Everonn Education Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 580 Assigned Link Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 25000 Assigned Programme for FY13 The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac A1 850 Reaffirmed The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd CP* A1 250 Revised from A1+ *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Unique Fur N Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Vascular Concepts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashirvaad Steels & Alloys Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 90 Assigned Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4415.7 Revised from CARE BBB reduced from 42.91cr Everonn Education Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7302.9 Assigned Everonn Education Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 200 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd NCD CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Link Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Panchsheel Solvent Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 141 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Assigned Programme for FY13 The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6887.2 Revised from CARE A+ Tril Infopark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 17500 Reaffirmed Unique Fur N Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.1 Assigned Vascular Concepts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)