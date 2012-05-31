May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhupinder Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Devu Tools Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 21 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Kamdhenu Realities ST Bk Fac* CARE A4 70 Assigned *sub-limit of the long term bank facility Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Royal Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Techno Commodity Broking Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhupinder Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 71 Assigned Darode Jog Realties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 720 Assigned Devu Tools Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 176.1 Assigned Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 165.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Kamdhenu Realities LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 55.1 Revised from CARE BB Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 67.5 Revised from CARE BB /A4 Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2110 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)