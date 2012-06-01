Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chepar Plastics Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned JMV Lifestyle ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 10 Assigned (In Principle) Sri Velmurugan Fabricators ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 10 Assigned (In Principle) Varad Fertilisers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned West Coast Ingots Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd. NCD CARE A- 450 Assigned Chepar Plastics Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Assigned Jmv Lifestyle LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Mittal Construction Unit LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Mittal Construction Unit LT/ST Bk facility CARE BB+/CARE 65 Assigned A4+ Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 614.5 Assigned R. J. Biotech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 205.6 Assigned Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 40 Assigned (In Principle) Sri Velmurugan Fabricators LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.3 Assigned Swastik Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 40 Assigned (In Principle) Varad Fertilisers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned West Coast Ingots Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)