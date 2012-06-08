Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekdant Buildtech Pvt. Ltd (Ebpl) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shambhu Mahadev Sugar & Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Industries Ltd Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non-fund CARE A1+ 315 Reaffirmed Based Reduced From Rs.46.50 Crore Shoppers Stop Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed Umang Boards Pvt Ltd (Ubpl) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekdant Buildtech Pvt. Ltd (Ebpl) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Gayatri Sugars Ltd (Gsl) LT Bk Fac CARE D 1210.7 Assigned Indiabulls Realtech Ltd FB LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 32290 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs.1,542 Crore * Long-term Bank Facilities include a sub-limit of Rs.3,029 crore of LC facility Indiabulls Realtech Ltd Non-fund Based LT CARE BBB 9820 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Enhanced From Rs.330Crore S.K. Corporation (Skc) LT Bk Fac CARE B 61.7 Assigned Shambhu Mahadev Sugar & Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 291.3 Assigned Industries Ltd Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac-TL - - Withdrawn Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs.25 Crore Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE A+ 2200 Reaffirmed Based Enhanced From Rs.205 Crore Shoppers Stop Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Umang Boards Pvt Ltd (Ubpl) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 255.2 Assigned Venkatesh Logistics Pvt Ltd (Vlpl) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs.55 Crore Venkatesh Logistics Pvt Ltd (Vlpl) Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ Enhanced From Rs.25 Crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)