Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bodal Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 950 Reaffirmed Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 94500 Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac (Invoice CARE A2(SO)% 12000 Discounting Fac) Himalayan Road Construction Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Ltd. Knk Ship Management ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 66 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Macronet Mercantile Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 15000 Revised from CARE A1+ Mahadeo Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Reliance Communications ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 11800 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE A1+ Reliance Communications Ltd CP (CP)/ST Debt CARE A1 145000 Revised from (STD) CARE A1+ Tantia Constructions Ltd. STD including CP@ CARE A2 1000 Revised from CARE A1 @ carved out of working capital limits Transformers & Rectifiers (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A1 700 Revised from Ltd. CARE A1+ Transformers & Rectifiers (India) ST Debt / CP Issue* CARE A1 500 Revised from Ltd. CARE A1+ * Carved out of working capital limits Transpares Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 40 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bodal Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2128.7 Revised from CARE BB- C&C Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4706.1 Revised from CARE BB- C&C Constructions Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 31000 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Assigned Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 20 Assigned A4 Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 27733.3 Giga Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Haryana Cybernet Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Himalayan Road Construction Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Assigned Ltd. Infomagic Services Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Kerala Communication Network Pvt LtdLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 120 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Knk Ship Management LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 153.6 Assigned Based) M/S. Parthas LT Bk Fac CARE BB 173 Assigned M/S. Rajan Overseas Inc Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahadeo Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.3 Assigned Mask Polymers Insulators Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mehak Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 154.6 Assigned Punjab Cybernet Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Reliance Big Tv Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 900 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE A- 30000 Revised from CARE A+ Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 33000 Revised from CARE A+ Reliance Webstore Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Reliance Wimax Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 650 Assigned Shri Agrawal Educational & Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 277 Assigned Society Shubham Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Tantia Constructions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8950 Revised from CARE A- Tantia Constructions Ltd. Proposed LT CARE BBB+ 100 Revised from Borrowing CARE A- The National Small Industries LT Bk Fac CARE AA 15000 Assigned Corporation Ltd. Transformers & Rectifiers (India) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A 3600 Revised from Ltd. CARE A+ Transpares Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 39.7 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Uttar Pradesh Network Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)