Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bodal Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 950 Reaffirmed
Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 94500
Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac (Invoice CARE A2(SO)% 12000
Discounting Fac)
Himalayan Road Construction Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned
Ltd.
Knk Ship Management ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 66 Assigned
(Non-fund Based)
Macronet Mercantile Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 15000 Revised from
CARE A1+
Mahadeo Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned
Reliance Communications ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 11800 Revised from
Infrastructure Ltd CARE A1+
Reliance Communications Ltd CP (CP)/ST Debt CARE A1 145000 Revised from
(STD) CARE A1+
Tantia Constructions Ltd. STD including CP@ CARE A2 1000 Revised from
CARE A1
@ carved out of working capital limits
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A1 700 Revised from
Ltd. CARE A1+
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) ST Debt / CP Issue* CARE A1 500 Revised from
Ltd. CARE A1+
* Carved out of working capital limits
Transpares Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 40 Revised from
CARE A1+ (SO)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bodal Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2128.7 Revised from
CARE BB-
C&C Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4706.1 Revised from
CARE BB-
C&C Constructions Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 31000 Revised from
CARE BB-/
CARE A4
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Assigned
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 20 Assigned
A4
Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 27733.3
Giga Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
Haryana Cybernet Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
Himalayan Road Construction Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Assigned
Ltd.
Infomagic Services Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
Kerala Communication Network Pvt LtdLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 120 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
Knk Ship Management LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 153.6 Assigned
Based)
M/S. Parthas LT Bk Fac CARE BB 173 Assigned
M/S. Rajan Overseas Inc Bk Fac - - Suspended
Mahadeo Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.3 Assigned
Mask Polymers Insulators Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Mehak Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 154.6 Assigned
Punjab Cybernet Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
Reliance Big Tv Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 900 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE A- 30000 Revised from
CARE A+
Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 33000 Revised from
CARE A+
Reliance Webstore Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
Reliance Wimax Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 650 Assigned
Shri Agrawal Educational & Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 277 Assigned
Society
Shubham Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned
Tantia Constructions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8950 Revised from
CARE A-
Tantia Constructions Ltd. Proposed LT CARE BBB+ 100 Revised from
Borrowing CARE A-
The National Small Industries LT Bk Fac CARE AA 15000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd.
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A 3600 Revised from
Ltd. CARE A+
Transpares Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 39.7 Revised from
CARE A+ (SO)
Uttar Pradesh Network Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1 CARE A+
(SO) (SO)/CARE A1+
(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
