Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archdeep Interiors Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Indotech Industries (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.8 Assigned Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Neepaz V Forge (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+% 250 Panacea Biotec Ltd CP - 1000 Withdrawn Panacea Biotec Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2850 Revised from CARE A2+ Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archdeep Interiors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Bengal & Assam Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Assigned Housing Development Finance LT Bonds Issue CARE MLD AA 1500 Assigned Corporation Indotech Industries (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.5 Assigned Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 502.7 Reaffirmed Mahakaleshwar Tollways Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Monsoon Palace Resort Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 95.3 Assigned Neepaz V Forge (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+% 1573.9 New Rise Healthcare Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 750 Revised from CARE BBB Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9056 Revised from CARE A- Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Samdariya Abhushan Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB (SO) 150 Assigned @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Samdariya Builders Private Limited (SBPL; Rated CARE BB; CARE A4) Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3770 Assigned Vishal Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 166.5 Assigned Vishal Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Assigned A4 Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 134 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)