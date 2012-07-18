BRIEF-Idea Cellular seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 100 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 100 billion
* Approved preferential allotment of 35.5 million shares to J&K government at issue price of INR 79.38 per share