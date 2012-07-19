Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1270 Revised from CARE A3 Associate Nonwovens ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Assigned Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 670 Reaffirmed Sanmar Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Assigned Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 770 Revised from CARE BBB Aiwo Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Associate Nonwovens LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.5 Assigned Bangalore Motors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Btc Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dishman Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1200 Revised from CARE BBB- Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5620.1 Reaffirmed National Society For Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1958 Assigned Research And Development Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1400 Assigned Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 350 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 128.4 Assigned Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)