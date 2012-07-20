Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gmr Hyderabad International Airport ST (Non-FBL) CARE A3+ 1250 Assigned Ltd Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd ST NCD CARE A1+ (SO)* 250 Reaffirmed *based on Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO)* 750 Reaffirmed *based on Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd CP CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Noddy Equipments Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac $ CARE A4 (SO) 20 Assigned $ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hardrock Fabrication Pvt. Ltd.(HFPL) along with two of its other group companies i.e. Hardrock Equipment Company Pvt. Ltd (HECPL) & Noddy Auto Pvt. Ltd. (NAPL) Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+% 475.6 Ssa International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2915 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurangabad Jalna Toll Way Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1911 Reaffirmed Bodal Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Revised from CARE BB Castle Rocks LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LT Rupee Loans CARE BBB 9140 Assigned Ltd Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LT Foreign CARE BBB 4563 Assigned Ltd Currency Loan Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LT (FB Limits) CARE BBB 750 Assigned Ltd Hardrock Attachments Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE BB (SO) 245 Assigned $ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hardrock Fabrication Pvt. Ltd.(HFPL) along with two of its other group companies i.e. Hardrock Equipment Company Pvt. Ltd (HECPL) & Noddy Auto Pvt. Ltd. (NAPL) Hind Inns & Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 243.6 Assigned Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1750 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT NCDs CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bonds CARE A- 1000 Assigned Kharkia Steels Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Noddy Equipments Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE BB (SO) 35 Assigned $ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hardrock Fabrication Pvt. Ltd.(HFPL) along with two of its other group companies i.e. Hardrock Equipment Company Pvt. Ltd(HECPL) & Noddy Auto Pvt. Ltd. (NAPL) Ptc India Financial Services Ltd NCD (NCDs)* CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed *out of which Rs.159.60 crore is currently outstanding while remaining is proposed Shell Inn International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 1250 Revised from CARE BB Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB- 28400 Assigned Ltd Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Long/ST Non CARE 3120 Assigned Ltd Fundbased Bk Fac BBB-/CARE A3 Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+% 1710 Ssa International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1908.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 