Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 270 Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.200 crore Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 327.6 Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 - Suspended Derewala Jewellery Industries Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 311.5 Assigned Hdfc Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 40000 Assigned Hetero Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+% 8817.5 (enhanced from 365.54cr) Hetero Labs Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 6426 A1% (enhanced from 207.00cr) Munimji & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92 Assigned Roselabs Polymers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 315 Assigned Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse And Oil Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Mills Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Tile Gres Ceramics Bk Fac - - Suspended Traymbkeshwar Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 106.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
