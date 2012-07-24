Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alucast Auto Parts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A3 enhanced from 4cr Ivrcl Chengapalli Tollway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 426 Reaffirmed Patspin India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1317.5 Downgraded from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alucast Auto Parts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 496.7 Revised from CARE BBB- enhanced from 40.50Cr Brandhouse Oviesse Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Assigned Investment Vehicle For Structured PTC Series A4 CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn Transactions 1508 Ivrcl Chengapalli Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7974.5 Revised from CARE BBB Leisure Wear Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85.1 Assigned M. Sons Gems N Jjewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Narayan Solvex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Patspin India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 2571.4 Downgraded from CARE BB+ Patspin India Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 60 Downgraded from CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Raghuleela Leasing And Real Estates Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Notice of Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Scintillating Jewellery Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 600 Reaffirmed A4 Slr Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1050 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)