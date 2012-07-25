Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurangabad Electricals Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO - Assigned Grade 3 Cfc Carriers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Dev Rubber Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19 Assigned Krish Cereals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Kumar Brothers (Chemists) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Rana Engineering Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Sanjay Trade Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned Sita Shree Food Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Star Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cfc Carriers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Dev Rubber Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 63 Assigned Hinduja Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Krish Cereals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.4 Assigned Kumar Brothers (Chemists) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Assigned L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. NCD (NCDs) CARE AA+ 7500 Assigned Morgan Stanley India Capital Pvt. Secured Guaranteed CARE PP-MLD 253 Reaffirmed Ltd. Redeemable AAA (SO) Non-Convertible Equity Linked Debentures Mp Highways P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2350 Assigned Rana Engineering Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Sanjay Trade Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Sita Shree Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 810 Assigned Star Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned The Singareni Collieries Company LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA 5897.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.151.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)