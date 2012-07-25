Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO - Assigned
Grade 3
Cfc Carriers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed
Dev Rubber Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19 Assigned
Krish Cereals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned
Kumar Brothers (Chemists) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Rana Engineering Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned
Sanjay Trade Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned
Star Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cfc Carriers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Dev Rubber Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 63 Assigned
Hinduja Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Krish Cereals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.4 Assigned
Kumar Brothers (Chemists) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Assigned
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. NCD (NCDs) CARE AA+ 7500 Assigned
Morgan Stanley India Capital Pvt. Secured Guaranteed CARE PP-MLD 253 Reaffirmed
Ltd. Redeemable AAA (SO)
Non-Convertible Equity
Linked Debentures
Mp Highways P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2350 Assigned
Rana Engineering Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
Sanjay Trade Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 810 Assigned
Star Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned
The Singareni Collieries Company LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA 5897.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.151.00 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
