Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.3 Assigned Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 37.5 Assigned Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 27.5 Assigned Shiva Pharmachem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 950 Assigned Singan Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Assigned Unity Infraprojects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2060 Revised from CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansidhar Cotfibre Industries Pvt Bk Fac CARE B - Notice of Ltd Withdrawal C. P. Milk And Food Products Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Hubtown Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE A+ 11000 Assigned Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 148.5 Assigned Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.8 Assigned Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 528.1 Assigned Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Shiva Pharmachem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Singan Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 200 Assigned Sri Ganeshwara Rice Tech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 137.7 Assigned Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 221 Revised from CARE BB Unity Infraprojects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11038 Revised from CARE A- Unity Infraprojects Ltd. LT/Shortterm Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18400 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE A-/CARE A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.