Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.3 Assigned
Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 37.5 Assigned
Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned
Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 27.5 Assigned
Shiva Pharmachem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 950 Assigned
Singan Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Assigned
Unity Infraprojects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2060 Revised from
CARE A2+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansidhar Cotfibre Industries Pvt Bk Fac CARE B - Notice of
Ltd Withdrawal
C. P. Milk And Food Products Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned
Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned
Hubtown Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE A+ 11000 Assigned
Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 148.5 Assigned
Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.8 Assigned
Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 528.1 Assigned
Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned
Shiva Pharmachem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned
Singan Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 200 Assigned
Sri Ganeshwara Rice Tech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 137.7 Assigned
Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 221 Revised from
CARE BB
Unity Infraprojects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11038 Revised from
CARE A-
Unity Infraprojects Ltd. LT/Shortterm Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18400 Revised from
/CARE A3+ CARE A-/CARE
A2+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)