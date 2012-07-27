Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Assigned Ala Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1110 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A2 120 Reaffirmed Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned Jenil Steel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Assigned Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/STD* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund-based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund-based limits or the Drawing Power, at any point of time. The same shall be duly conveyed to the investor of the CP through offer letter, a copy of which shall be made available to CARE. Urban Transit Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)* 250 Reaffirmed Urban Transit Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- 1000 Withdrawn *-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of UTPL. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 245 Assigned Agros Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned (Proposed) Agros Impex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac (Proposed) CARE BB /A4 250 Assigned Ala Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.3 Assigned Aman Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Aqua Logistics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 300 Revised from CARE BB Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 455.6 Reaffirmed Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Long-/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 980 Reaffirmed (FB) Danke Control Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Danke Control Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 105 Assigned Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3802.2 Reaffirmed Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1088 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.73.80 crore Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1100 Reaffirmed /A2+ (SO) Reduced from Rs 145 Cr Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143.4 Assigned Jenil Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Assigned Jenil Steel Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 183 Assigned Msk Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 101.6* Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Welspun Projects Limited National Construction Company Bk Fac -- Suspended Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sky Foundations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.8 Assigned Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd LT Bk Fac - Rupee CARE BB+ 60 Revised from TL CARE BBB+ Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BB+ 440 Revised from CARE BBB+ Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd LT / ST Non-fund CARE BB+ /A4 655 Revised from Based Bk Fac - BG CARE BBB+ /A2 / LOC Urban Transit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 580 Revised from (SO)* CARE BBB (SO) *-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. Urban Transit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned (SO)* *-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.