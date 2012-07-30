Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Bhavani Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 212.5 Assigned Ltd I G Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 134 Crore Karnawat Associates Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 100 Assigned Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Net 4 Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Revised from CARE A4+ Enhanced from Rs 18 Crore Steelcast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Tantia Constructions Ltd STD including CP CARE A4+ 1000 Revised from CARE A2 Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Cement Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2779.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Anjani Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE D 54.8 Revised from CARE BB- Arjun Alloys Bk Fac - - Suspended Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 147.3 Assigned Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA 12000 Revised from CARE AA+ Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 8500 Revised from CARE AA+ Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 13000 Revised from CARE AAA Bhavani Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 3.9 Assigned Bhavani Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 45 Assigned A4 Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE BBB 200 Revised from CARE A (including proposed NCD of Rs.130 crore) Goombira Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 143 Assigned Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.2 Assigned Ltd I G Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 168 Crore Karnawat Associates Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 490 Assigned Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72.3 Assigned Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Net 4 Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 263.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Enhanced from Rs 21.10 Crore Prl Projects And Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Assigned Prl Projects And Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE 300 Assigned A4 Ram Bullions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Ritu Shipping Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 Shree Laxmi Ship Breakers LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 141.3 Revised from CARE BB- Singlacherra Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115.6 Assigned Steelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 374.6 Assigned Steelcast Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 515 Assigned /CARE A3+ Tantia Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8950 Revised from CARE BBB+ Tantia Constructions Ltd Proposed LT CARE BB+ 100 Revised from Borrowing CARE BBB+ @ carved out of working capital limits Umiya Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 128.7 Revised from CARE BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.