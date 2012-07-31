Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Industries ST Bank Fac 140 CARE A4 Assigned Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP (Standalone) 250 CARE A1 Reaffirmed Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP 950 CARE A1 Reaffirmed Banswara Syntex Ltd ST Bank Fac 550 CARE A3 Revised from CARE A3+ Chandan Steel Ltd ST Bank Fac 3280 CARE A3 Reaffirmed Konark Synthetics Ltd ST Bank Fac 74.1 CARE A4 Reaffirmed MEP Infrastructure Long/Short Term Bank Fac 3500 CARE A3 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt. Ltd Micro Retail Ltd ST Bank Fac 250 CARE Revised A4 (SO) from CARE A2+ (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd ST Bank Fac 100 CARE Revised A4 (SO) from CARE A2+ (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd ST Bank Fac (Proposed) 100 CARE Revised A4 (SO) from CARE A2+ (SO) Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. ST Bank Fac 750 CARE A4 Revised from CARE A2+ Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. CP (Cp) 500 CARE A4 Revised from CARE A2+ Rushil Decor Ltd ST Bank Fac 240 CARE A3 Reaffirmed Sami Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bank Fac-Fund Based 550 CARE A3 Revised from CARE A4 Sami Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bank Fac-NFB 140 CARE A3 Revised from CARE A4 Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd. Unsecured Subordinated 1450 CAREAA- Assigned Tier Ii Bonds/Ncds (Series Vi-Tranche I To III) United Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Bank Fac 21.4 CARE A4 Assigned Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd. ST Bank Fac 12 CARE A4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Udyog LT Bank Fac 75 CARE B+ Assigned Anil Exports (India) LT Bank Fac 20 CARE B- Assigned Anupam Industries LT Bank Fac 47.5 CARE B+ Assigned Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bank Fac 7168.4 CAREBBB Revised from CARE BBB+ Carreman Fabrics India Ltd. LT Bank Fac 154.7 CARE Revised BBB(SO) from CARE BBB+ (SO) Chandan Steel Ltd LT Bank Fac 634.3 CARE Reaffirmed BBB- IG3 Infra Ltd LT Bank Fac 3913.1 CARE B Revised from CARE BB+ Konark Synthetics Ltd LT Bank Fac 351.5 CARE BB Revised from CARE BB+ MEP Infrastructure Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bank Fac 463.9 CAREBBB Reaffirmed Micro Retail Ltd LT Bank Fac 250 CARE Revised BB (SO) from CARE BBB+ (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd LT Bank Fac(Proposed0 130 CARE Revised BB from CARE (SO ) BBB+ (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd LT Bank Fac 170 CARE Revised BB (SO) from CARE BBB+ (SO) Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. LT Bank Fac 1250 CARE BB Revised from CARE BBB+/CARE A2+ Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bank Fac 1000 CARE BB Revised from CARE BBB+/CARE A2+ Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. NCD 1000 CARE BB Revised from CARE BBB+ Rushil Decor Ltd LT Bank Fac 1007.6 CARE Reaffirmed BBB- Sami Labs Pvt. Ltd. LT Bank Fac- Term Loan 224 CARE Revised BBB- from CARE BB United Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bank Fac 86.5 CARE Assigned BB- Vinod Denim Ltd. LT Bank Fac 298.8 CARE Assigned BB- Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd. LT Bank Fac 85.7 CARE BB Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 