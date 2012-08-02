(Repeating to correct the format) Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Industries ST Bank Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP CARE A1 950 Reaffirmed Banswara Syntex Ltd ST Bank Fac CARE A3 550 Revised from CARE A3+ Chandan Steel Ltd ST Bank Fac CARE A3 3280 Reaffirmed Konark Synthetics Ltd ST Bank Fac CARE A4 74.1 Reaffirmed MEP Infrastructure Long/Short Term Bank CARE A3 3500 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt. Ltd Micro Retail Ltd ST Bank Fac CARE 250 Revised A4 (SO) from CARE A2+ (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd ST Bank Fac CARE 100 Revised A4 (SO) from CARE A2+ (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd ST Bank Fac (Proposed) CARE 100 Revised A4 (SO) from CARE A2+ (SO) Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. ST Bank Fac CARE A4 750 Revised from CARE A2+ Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. CP (Cp) CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE A2+ Rushil Decor Ltd ST Bank Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed Sami Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bank Fac-Fund Based CARE A3 550 Revised from CARE A4 Sami Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bank Fac-NFB CARE A3 140 Revised from CARE A4 United Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Bank Fac CARE A4 21.4 Assigned Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd. ST Bank Fac CARE A4 12 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Udyog LT Bank Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Anil Exports (India) LT Bank Fac CARE B- 20 Assigned Anupam Industries LT Bank Fac CARE B+ 47.5 Assigned Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bank Fac CAREBBB 7168.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Carreman Fabrics India Ltd. LT Bank Fac CARE 154.7 Revised BBB(SO) from CARE BBB+ (SO) Chandan Steel Ltd LT Bank Fac CARE 634.3 Reaffirmed BBB- IG3 Infra Ltd LT Bank Fac CARE B 3913.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Konark Synthetics Ltd LT Bank Fac CARE BB 351.5 Revised from CARE BB+ MEP Infrastructure Developers Pvt. LT Bank Fac CAREBBB 463.9 Reaffirmed Micro Retail Ltd LT Bank Fac CARE 250 Revised BB (SO) from CARE BBB+ (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd LT Bank Fac(Proposed0 CARE 130 Revised BB from CARE (SO ) BBB+ (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd LT Bank Fac CARE 170 Revised BB from CARE (SO ) BBB+ (SO) Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. LT Bank Fac CARE BB 1250 Revised from CARE BBB+ Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bank Fac CARE BB 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. NCD CARE BB 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Rushil Decor Ltd LT Bank Fac CARE 1007.6 Reaffirmed BBB- Sami Labs Pvt. Ltd. LT Bank Fac- Term Loan CARE 224 Revised BBB- from CARE BB Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd. Unsecured Subordinated CAREAA- 1450 Assigned Tier Ii Bonds/Ncds Series Vi-Tranche I To III) United Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bank Fac CARE 86.5 Assigned BB- Vinod Denim Ltd. LT Bank Fac CARE 298.8 Assigned BB- Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd. LT Bank Fac CARE BB 85.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.