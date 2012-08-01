Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac 5250 CARE A3 Revised from CARE A1 Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd CP/STD (carved out) 2250^ CARE A3 Revised from CARE A1 ^Outstanding as on July 11, 2012 Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) 4420 CARE A3 Revised from CARE A2 Genus Paper Products Ltd. ST Bk Fac 180 CARE A4 Assigned Kailash Coal And Coke ST Bk Fac 60 CARE A4 Assigned Company Ltd. Kazstroyservice ST Bk Fac 1000 CARE A3 Revised from Infrastructure India Pvt CARE A2 Ltd. Serum Institute Of India ST Bk Fac (FB) 1500 CARE A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd. Serum Institute Of India ST Bk Fac (NFB) 1600 CARE A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd. Shreeji Infrastructure ST Bk Fac 50 CARE A3 Assigned India Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg-Lda Bulk Handling Pvt. LT/ST Bk Fac 200 CARE BB / Revised from Ltd. CARE A4 CARE BBB- Abg-Lda Bulk Handling Pvt. LT Bk Fac 534.5 CARE BB Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB- Alok Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac 2000 CARE A (SO)Assigned Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac 31672 CARE BBB- Revised from CARE A Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (NFB) 25200 CARE BBB- Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund 7580 CARE BBB- Revised from based) CARE BBB+ Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) 852.1 CARE BBB- Revised from CARE BBB+ Genus Paper Products Ltd. LT Bk Fac 497.6 CARE C Assigned Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt. LT Bk Fac 1000* CARE BB(SO)Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB-(SO) *includes Non-fund based sub limit of Rs.90.40 crore Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt. LT/ST Bk Fac 220 CARE BB(SO)Revised from Ltd. /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB-(SO) /CARE A3(SO) Hinduja National Power LT Bk Fac 41590 CARE BBB Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Kailash Coal And Coke LT Bk Fac 100 CARE BB Assigned Company Ltd. Kanade Anand Udyog Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac 396.1 CARE BB+ Suspended Kazstroyservice LT Bk Fac 4398.6 CARE BBB- Revised from Infrastructure India Pvt CARE BBB+ Ltd. Kazstroyservice LT/ST Bk Fac 4694 CARE BBB-/ Revised from Infrastructure India Pvt CARE A3 CARE BBB+/ Ltd. CARE A2 Moser Baer Energy & LT Bk Fac 1627.8 CARE BBB- Assigned Development Ltd Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac 350# CARE BBB-(SO)Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd Serum Institute Of India LT Bk Fac (Fund 400 CARE AAA Reaffirmed Ltd. Based) Serum Institute Of India LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund 7350 CARE AAA/ Reaffirmed Ltd. Based) CARE A1+ Shreeji Infrastructure LT Bk Fac 40 CARE BBB- Assigned India Pvt Ltd Shreeji Infrastructure LT / ST Bk Fac 66 CARE BBB-/ Assigned India Pvt Ltd CARE A3 Tantia Raxualtollway Pvt. LT Bk Fac 2045.1 CARE BB+(SO)Revised from Ltd. CARE A-(SO) Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac 470 CARE BB(SO) Revised from Ltd /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB-(SO) /CARE A3(SO) Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt LT Bk Fac 2810 CARE BB(SO)Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac 250 CARE BB(SO) Revised from /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB-(SO) /CARE A3 (SO) West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac 1165 CARE BB(SO) Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)