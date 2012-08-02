(Repeating, to correct the format) Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5250 Revised from CARE A1 Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd CP/STD (carved out)*CARE A3 2250 Revised from CARE A1 *Outstanding as on July 11, 2012 Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A3 4420 Revised from CARE A2 Genus Paper Products Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Assigned Kailash Coal And Coke ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Company Ltd. Kazstroyservice ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Revised from Infrastructure India Pvt CARE A2 Ltd. Serum Institute Of India ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Serum Institute Of India ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Ltd. Shreeji Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned India Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg-Lda Bulk Handling Pvt.LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 200 Revised from Ltd. CARE A4 CARE BBB- Abg-Lda Bulk Handling Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE BB 534.5 Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB- Alok Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 2000 Assigned Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 31672 Revised from CARE A Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE BBB- 25200 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 7580 Revised from based) CARE BBB+ Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 852.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Genus Paper Products Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 497.6 Assigned Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 1000* Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB-(SO) *includes Non-fund based sub limit of Rs.90.40 crore Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt.LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 220 Revised from Ltd. /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB-(SO) /CARE A3(SO) Hinduja National Power LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 41590 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Kailash Coal And Coke LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Company Ltd. Kanade Anand Udyog Pvt. LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 396.1 Suspended Kazstroyservice LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4398.6 Revised from Infrastructure India Pvt CARE BBB+ Ltd. Kazstroyservice LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 4694 Revised from Infrastructure India Pvt CARE A3 CARE BBB+/ Ltd. CARE A2 Moser Baer Energy & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1627.8 Assigned Development Ltd Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(S 350# O)Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd Serum Institute Of India LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AAA 400 Reaffirmed Ltd. Based) Serum Institute Of India LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE AAA/ 7350 Reaffirmed Ltd. Based) CARE A1+ Shreeji Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Shreeji Infrastructure LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 66 Assigned India Pvt Ltd CARE A3 Tantia Raxualtollway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 2045.1 Revised from Ltd. CARE A-(SO) Tuticorin Coal Terminal PvLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 470 Revised from Ltd /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB-(SO) /CARE A3(SO) Tuticorin Coal Terminal PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 2810 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) West Quay Multiport Pvt LtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 250 Revised from /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB-(SO) /CARE A3 (SO) West Quay Multiport Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 1165 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.