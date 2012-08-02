Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kazstroy Engineering India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 10 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Lipi Data Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 840 Assigned Maharashtra Power Transmission FB Bk Fac (ST) CARE A4+ 1150 Assigned Structures Pvt Ltd. Pe Electronics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Sim Diam Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Withdrawn Solid (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 106.5 Revised from CARE BBB Infronics Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 114.1 Assigned Kazstroy Engineering India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 125 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Lipi Data Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Assigned Lipi Data Systems Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned /CARE A2 Mahakaushal Sugar & Power Bk Fac - - Suspended Industries Ltd Maharashtra Power Transmission FB Bk Fac (LT) CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Structures Pvt Ltd. Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 200 Assigned A4 Pe Electronics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Prescon Hospitality Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sicom Ltd. CP Programme - - Withdrawn Sim Diam Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Solid (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)