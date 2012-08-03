Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Bihar Roadways Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 2950 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Long- term Bank facilities Era Infra Engineering Ltd. CP (CP)* CARE A3 6000 Revised from CARE A1 *carved out of working capital limits Essel Mhow Ghatabillod Toll Roads ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 88.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Global Energy Food Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Ltd. Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Nikita Jewellery Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Prakashini Holding Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Pravin Masalewale ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 0.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Bihar Roadways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroresources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 111397* Assigned * Equivalent to USD 2 billion (USD-INR conversion rate of 55.6985 as on July 13, 2012) Clss Series 14 Trust 2011 Series A PTC (PTC) CARE A+ (SO) - Withdrawn Era Infra Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30489.3 Revised from CARE A- Era Infra Engineering Ltd. LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE BBB 3240 Revised from (aggregate) CARE A- Era Infra Engineering Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 20000 Revised from A3 CARE A- / CARE A1 Essel Mhow Ghatabillod Toll Roads LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2170 Assigned Pvt Ltd Global Energy Food Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 269.2 Assigned Ltd. Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned Prakashini Holding Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Pravin Masalewale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 310 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)