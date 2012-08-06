Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jaigad Power Transco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A3+ Tulip Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Revised from CARE A2 Viom Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 12200 Revised from CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beeta Infocom Pvt Ltd NCD * CARE BBB (SO) 910 Revised from CARE A- (SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Tulip Telecom Ltd (TTL). Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jaigad Power Transco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4406.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jyoti Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ - Suspended /CARE A4+ Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Regency Ceramics Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Bk Fac - - Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Stewarts & Lloyds Of India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tulip Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6868.3 Revised from CARE A- Tulip Telecom Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE BBB 3000 Revised from CARE A- Tulip Telecom Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 5894.2 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE A-/ CARE A2 Viom Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 72800 Revised from CARE A- West Haryana Highways Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4076.6 Revised (Pvt) Ltd. (Senior Debt) from CARE BBB- West Haryana Highways Projects LT Bk CARE BB 265.3 Revised from (Pvt) Ltd. Fac CARE BBB- (Subordinate debt) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)