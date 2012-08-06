Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jaigad Power Transco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Revised from
CARE A3+
Tulip Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Revised from
CARE A2
Viom Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 12200 Revised from
CARE A2+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beeta Infocom Pvt Ltd NCD * CARE BBB (SO) 910 Revised from
CARE A- (SO)
*backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Tulip Telecom Ltd (TTL).
Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Jaigad Power Transco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4406.5 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Jyoti Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ - Suspended
/CARE A4+
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Regency Ceramics Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended
Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Bk Fac - - Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Stewarts & Lloyds Of India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Tulip Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6868.3 Revised from
CARE A-
Tulip Telecom Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE BBB 3000 Revised from
CARE A-
Tulip Telecom Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 5894.2 Revised from
/CARE A3 CARE A-/
CARE A2
Viom Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 72800 Revised from
CARE A-
West Haryana Highways Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4076.6 Revised
(Pvt) Ltd. (Senior Debt) from
CARE BBB-
West Haryana Highways Projects LT Bk CARE BB 265.3 Revised from
(Pvt) Ltd. Fac CARE BBB-
(Subordinate debt)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)