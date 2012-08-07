Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali Bright Bars Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Assigned C. P. Bagal & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Assigned Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 111 Assigned Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2100 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd CP/STD CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed Hetero Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac % CARE A2 2995 Revised from CARE A1 Mandhana Industries Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Bk Fac (enhanced from Rs.44.00 crore) Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Tata Housing Development Company short-TL CARE A1+ Withdrawn Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Polysack Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91 Reaffirmed Bergweff Organic India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70.5 Assigned Bhansali Bright Bars Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned C. P. Bagal & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26 Assigned Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 490 Assigned Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7708.6 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd NCD CARE A 2050 Reaffirmed Gotan Lime Stone Khanij Udyog Pvt LT NCD CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hetero Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE A- 4732.5 Revised from CARE A+ Holystar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Mandhana Industries Ltd TL CARE A 4841.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.482.03 crore) Mandhana Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 3060 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.216.00 crore) Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 335.5 Assigned Shashin Construction Company LT/ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 170 Assigned Fac A4 Sion Panvel Tollways Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13160.7 Assigned Sukhbir Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 95 Assigned Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 189.4 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd LT NCD Issues (NCD) CARE AA 19000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1,700 crore) Zeal Aqua Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 278.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)