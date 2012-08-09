Aug 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 7 & 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajeet & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Axis Trading Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 73 Assigned Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Hudco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hudco Ltd ST debt programme CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 564.1 Assigned Ltd. Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1350 Reaffirmed Remi Metals Gujarat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2150 Revised from CARE A4 Rex Polyextrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 34 Assigned Simmtronics Semiconductors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Assigned Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Toyo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 8350 Revised from CARE A1+ Vascon Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A3 Vinati Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non FB CARE A2+ 316.5 Reaffirmed Fac) Vinati Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB Fac) CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 20* Assigned * Facilities are backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd Vinay Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Assigned Zenplas Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Zircon Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hudco Ltd Fixed deposit CARE AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.S. International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.9 Assigned Ajeet & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Assigned Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.3 Assigned Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 401.2 Assigned Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 110 Assigned /CARE A3(SO) Hudco Ltd LT bond programme - 12082.5 Withdrawn^ (FY2001-2002) ^ CARE has withdrawn the rating(s) assigned to the long term bond programme for FY2001-02 and FY2004-05 of HUDCO, as the company has redeemed the said bonds in full and there is no amount outstanding against the same Hudco Ltd LT bond programme - 1607 Withdrawn^ (FY2004-2005) ^ CARE has withdrawn the rating(s) assigned to the long term bond programme for FY2001-02 and FY2004-05 of HUDCO, as the company has redeemed the said bonds in full and there is no amount outstanding against the same Hudco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed Hudco Ltd LT bonds CARE AA+ 80013 Reaffirmed Hudco Ltd Bond programme CARE AA+ 80000 Assigned Hudco Ltd LT bonds CARE AAA(SO)* 10364 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation (MOUE&PA), Government of India. India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA- 7500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO)* 333.3 Reaffirmed *CARE has noted that the bank facilities of Moneyline Credit Ltd. (MCL) have been transferred to India Infoline Finance Ltd. (IIFL)post merger of MCL into IIFL. The credit rating has been assigned to IIFL in which the rated loan was transferred from MCL as per the Scheme of Merger India Mortgage Guarantee Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Assigned Corporation Pvt Ltd Indusind Bank Ltd Subordinated Tier CARE AA 4500 Reaffirmed II Bonds Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 415.2 Assigned Ltd. Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5282.4 Revised from CARE BB Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 850* Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 *includes reclassification of Rs.45 crore from Long-term Bank Facilities to Long-term / Short-term Bank Facilities Remi Metals Gujarat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1932.5 Revised from CARE BB Rex Polyextrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87.4 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 309.7 Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB- Sathyasree Developers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 54 Assigned Simmtronics Semiconductors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 771.6 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 2000 Assigned Instrument (Series II) Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 329.3 Assigned Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 490 Assigned A4 Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60.9 Assigned Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Assigned A4 Swati Infratech Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Toyo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Revised from CARE A+ Toyo Engineering India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 1650 Revised from A1 CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Vanser Metallics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 137.3 Assigned Vascon Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 1550 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs. 105.50 crore) Vascon Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE BBB Vinati Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 1674.9 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 15.5 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.2.40 crore) Vinay Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 150 Revised from A4 CARE BB/CARE A4 Vinay Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 900 Assigned Vinay Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 92.3* Assigned * Facilities are backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd Vinay Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) 100 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @ backed by the corporate guarantee extended by Gayatri Projects Limited. Vinay Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO)/ 200 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) CARE BBB+ (SO) / CARE A2 (SO) @ backed by the corporate guarantee extended by Gayatri Projects Limited. Vinay Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2170 Revised from CARE B+ Zenplas Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17.5 Assigned Zircon Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 39.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.