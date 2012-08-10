Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Auroma Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned
Axtel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Assigned
Bakers Circle (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.5 Assigned
Caparo Maruti Ltd CP CARE A1+ 125 Assigned
Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Assigned
High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned
Lanco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3200 Revised from
CARE A1+
Lanco Industries Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP)* CARE A1 1750 Revised from
CARE A1+
*Carved out of the tied-up working capital facility of the company.
Rahul Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Assigned
Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
11. Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ 388.1 Assigned
/CARE A4
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 753.5 Reaffirmed
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2400 Reaffirmed
/CARE A2+
Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) P Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.7 Assigned
Ltd /CARE A4
Asahi India Glass Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13209.1 Assigned
/CARE A3
Aunde India Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500.9 Assigned
/CARE A3
Auroma Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned
Axtel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 255 Assigned
Bakers Circle (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85.3 Assigned
Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed
Caparo Maruti Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- 930.6 Assigned
/CARE A1+
Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.7 Assigned
/CARE A3
Cm Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 144.8 Assigned
A4
Exedy India Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220.8 Assigned
/CARE A3+
Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2264 Assigned
Hercules Automobiles International Bk Fac CARE BB+ 223.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd /CARE A4+
High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.5 Assigned
J B Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 610.5 Withdrawn
K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2200 Assigned
K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned
/CARE A3
Lanco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4766.9 Revised from
CARE A+
Reduced from Rs.503.25 Crore
Prem Motors Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1017.6 Assigned
/CARE A4+
Rahul Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 Assigned
Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 296.1 Assigned
A4
Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 337.5 Assigned
Swadeshi Aluminium Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk facility CARE B+ 120 Assigned
T.R Sawhney Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Assigned
/CARE A3+
U.N Automobile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 404.2 Revised from
CARE BB
Yalamanchili Software Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 98 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
