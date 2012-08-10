Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Auroma Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Axtel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Assigned Bakers Circle (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.5 Assigned Caparo Maruti Ltd CP CARE A1+ 125 Assigned Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Assigned High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Lanco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3200 Revised from CARE A1+ Lanco Industries Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP)* CARE A1 1750 Revised from CARE A1+ *Carved out of the tied-up working capital facility of the company. Rahul Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Assigned Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 11. Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ 388.1 Assigned /CARE A4 Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 753.5 Reaffirmed Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2400 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) P Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.7 Assigned Ltd /CARE A4 Asahi India Glass Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13209.1 Assigned /CARE A3 Aunde India Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500.9 Assigned /CARE A3 Auroma Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned Axtel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 255 Assigned Bakers Circle (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85.3 Assigned Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Caparo Maruti Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- 930.6 Assigned /CARE A1+ Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.7 Assigned /CARE A3 Cm Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 144.8 Assigned A4 Exedy India Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220.8 Assigned /CARE A3+ Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2264 Assigned Hercules Automobiles International Bk Fac CARE BB+ 223.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd /CARE A4+ High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.5 Assigned J B Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 610.5 Withdrawn K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2200 Assigned K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned /CARE A3 Lanco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4766.9 Revised from CARE A+ Reduced from Rs.503.25 Crore Prem Motors Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1017.6 Assigned /CARE A4+ Rahul Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 Assigned Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 296.1 Assigned A4 Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 337.5 Assigned Swadeshi Aluminium Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk facility CARE B+ 120 Assigned T.R Sawhney Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Assigned /CARE A3+ U.N Automobile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 404.2 Revised from CARE BB Yalamanchili Software Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 98 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)