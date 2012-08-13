Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Ke Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Masscorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)* 2900 Assigned *Proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Kothari Products Limited. Rapicut Carbides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Satia Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 185 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE A 3907.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Apex Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Bhagwati Banquets & Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1417.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 2000 Assigned Finance Company Ltd Instruments-Series III India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO)* 333.3 Withdrawn *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of India Infoline Ltd. Ke Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned Lippi Systems Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2035.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Masscorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 100 Assigned *Proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Kothari Products Limited. Mkc Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160.3 Assigned Mkc Infrastructure Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1300 Assigned /CARE A4+ Mumbai Port Trust Issuer Rating CARE AA (Is) - Assigned Munjani Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 980 Revised from CARE B Rapicut Carbides Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2.6 Assigned Rapicut Carbides Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE 32 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced by Rs.15.0 Crore Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 44.3 Reaffirmed No Change Satia Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1167.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)