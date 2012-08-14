Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Hazaribagh Toll Road Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 199 Reaffirmed Abhijeet Hazaribagh Toll Road Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 199 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8500 Revised from CARE A3 Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 33.7 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned John Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed John Distilleries Pvt Ltd Short-TL from CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Financial Institution Parsvnath Estate Developers Project Star NCR 6-Star Assigned Pvt. Ltd Rating Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Hazaribagh Toll Road Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Abhijeet Hazaribagh Toll Road Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Diamond Beverages Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 332.3 Assigned Divine Project LT Bk Fac CARE D 45.4 Assigned Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83563 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs. 8,534.5 Cr) Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 7500 Revised from A4 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Gangotri Deherdha Ishagarh Tollway LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 370 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gangotri Enterprises Limited (GEL) Gangotri Jhabua Jobat Kukshi LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 870 Assigned Tollway Pvt. Ltd. Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 200 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Gangotri Thandla Limdi Tollway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 200 Assigned Ltd. Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A+ 4000 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 43980 Reaffirmed John Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 854.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.86.95 Cr) John Distilleries Pvt Ltd Long-TL from CARE BB+ 169.7 Reaffirmed Financial Institution Kohinoor Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3395 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Redeemable Bonds (Series XIII) Peerless Hotels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 155 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 423.4 Assigned Scintillating Jewellery LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 600 Reaffirmed/ A4+ Revised from CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)