Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Metal & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1030 Reaffirmed enhanced from 73.0cr Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Elegant Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 11050 Revised from CARE A2+ Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 255.5 Assigned Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5750 Revised from CARE A1 Neosym Industry Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ - Withdrawn Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Metal & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6585.9 Reaffirmed enhanced from 573.9 cr Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 44.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 enhanced from 0.5cr Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 944.6 Reaffirmed Elegant Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Assigned Elegant Overseas Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 25 Assigned Gvk City Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 41 Assigned Gvk Properties & Management Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 555.2 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Oriented Fund Iii Plan A-H Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 19139.7 Revised from CARE A- Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 2000 Revised from BBB+/CARE A2 CARE A-/CARE A2+ Kiran Gems Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Loan CARE BBB+ 58.6 Revised from CARE BBB Kiran Gems Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Working CARE BBB+ 15750 Revised from Capital Fac CARE BBB Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Revised from CARE B Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 335 Revised from A4 CARE B/CARE A4 Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 398.1 Assigned Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18241.2 Revised from CARE A Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 27860 Revised from BBB+/CARE A2+ CARE A/ CARE A1 Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 801.8 Reaffirmed Taurus Mutual Fund Ultra ST Fund CARE AAA mfs - Withdrawn Times Steel And Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Assigned Wire And Wireless (India) Ltd NCD CARE AA (SO) - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.