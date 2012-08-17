Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basti Sugar Mills Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Granules India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1056.2 Revised from (enhanced from Rs.79.35 crore) CARE A3+ Hari Construction & Associates Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.5 Assigned Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 40.5 - Jothi Malleables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Spring Infradev Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Assigned The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed Fac The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd CP (Carved out) CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Yarn Mills Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aig Short Term Fund Open-Ended Income CARE AAAmfs Assigned Scheme Basti Sugar Mills Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Revised from CARE BB+ Credit Enhancement Trust 2009 Class A9 PTC CARE AA+(SO) withdrawn Series I Credit Enhancement Trust 2009 Class A10 PTC CARE AA+(SO) withdrawn Series I Granules India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1911.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.151.24 crore) Hari Construction & Associates Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Ltd Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 403.1 Assigned Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 134 Assigned Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 9 Assigned A4 Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 265 - Jadia Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Jothi Malleables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 136.2 Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 113.4 Reaffirmed The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB Fac CARE A+ 1550 Reaffirmed The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ Withdrawn The Tata Power Company Ltd Unsecured, CARE AA 15000 Assigned subordinated securities in the form of NCD The Tata Power Company Ltd Perpetual CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Debentures Vaibhav Yarn Mills Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)